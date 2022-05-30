Woman winched to safety after falling onto rocks at Anna Bay

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter performed a delicate rescue at Anna Bay yesterday.

The helicopter was called to Fisherman’s Bay early yesterday morning after a woman fell six metres from a rock face while abseiling.

The 30-year-old suffered multiple injuries and abrasions.

The helicopter’s Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor were winched onto the rocks beneath the rock face and treated the woman before winching her out on a stretcher.

She was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital and was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.