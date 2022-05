One of the region’s serving police officers has found himself on the wrong side of the law and will front court in Newcastle.

In July 2021, officers attached to Newcastle City Police District launched an investigation into an alleged incident where property was damaged.

After extensive inquiries, a 38-year-old senior constable, attached to a command in the Northern Region was charged with destroy or damage property.

He is due to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Monday 11 July, 2022.