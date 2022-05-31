Woman freed by crushed car in Singleton after wild storm

Emergency service were tasked to an incident at Singleton yesterday afternoon, where they helped free a driver trapped in a car.

Around 5:15pm, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Rescue and State Emergency Service personnel were called the scene on John Street where they found a woman pinned in the car by a large fallen tree.

Fire and Rescue say the woman had suffered a sore shoulder and cuts in the incident, caused by the wild storm which ripped through the Hunter overnight.

She was freed using a chainsaw, which was used to remove parts of the tree to free and reach the driver.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Pictured: Emergency services on the scene in Singleton. Image: Fire and Rescue NSW