Shortland MP Pat Conroy scores two portfolios in new government

The Hunter has one local member being sworn into Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ministry today.

Shortland MP Pat Conroy will be sworn in as the Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

“These are two areas I’ve really enjoyed working in from Opposition and look forward to taking on in Government.”

“Our Defence capabilities are of crucial importance. Under consecutive Liberal Governments, we’ve seen too many experience delays, cost blowouts, and underperformance, so it is my priority to get these back on track.”