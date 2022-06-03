Asbestos bins available at Waratah and Islington following Wickham Woolshed fire

Asbestos disposal bins have been installed at two local parks, following the Wickham Woolshed fire earlier this year.

Waratah and Islington Park are now asbestos drop off points for residents affected by the contamination event.

Following the fire over 600 homes were assessed, cleaned and given clearance. Property owners were required to register their home by May 13 in order to have a licensed asbestos assessor and removalist to clean up their land.

The temporary bins can be found behind the toilet block at Islington Park and at the main entrance gate of Waratah Park.

They’re only open between 8am and 1pm, Monday to Friday.

Asbestos materials from renovations or other building work is not permitted.

Image: Binpin