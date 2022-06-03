Josie Pritchard missing from Medowie

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are searching for a teenager missing from Medowie.

13-year-old Josie Pritchard was last seen in Medowie on Wednesday, 1 June and is known to frequent the Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle areas.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, shoulder length brown hair, and brown eyes. Josie was last seen wearing a striped white and blue school shirt and navy long pants.

Anyone with information about Josie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police on 49837599 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Quote event number E500503092.