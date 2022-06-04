Teenager charged with murder on the Central Coast

A teenager has been charged with murder on the Central Coast.

Police have been investigating the death of a 77-year-old man at Killarney Vale on Thursday 10 February this year. Emergency services were called to a home at about 9:55am and found a man with critical injuries.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers established a crime scene and in March established Strike Force Apollo to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Yesterday, a 16-year-old boy attended Wyong Police Station where he was charged with murder.

The teen was refused bail to appear at a Children’s Court today.