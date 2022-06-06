Booth Netball Facility draft plan up for comment

Cessnock City is calling for their community to have a say on the Booth Netball Facility Draft Concept Plan.

On May 19th 2021, Booth Park was chosen as the site for the relocation of the Kurri Kurri netball courts.

The Council’s attempt to resolve this issue has been successful and they were able to acquire funding under the NSW Government’s Recourses for region program. They are now undertaking a business case, concept plan, and detailed designs to development applications standard for the new facility.

Key elements of the concepts plan include:

12 netball courts

An amenity building containing a kiosk, BBQ area, storage, office meeting room, first aid room, and separate male and female accessible toilets

Formalised car parking for 120 cars

Dedicating space for temporary marquees to support netball carnivals and events

A multipurpose half court

Jay Suvall, Cessnock City Council Mayor said this new facility would be fantastic for the local netball community.

“It is important that residents provide feedback on the councils plans, as it ensures we get them right before we take the next steps.”

The Booth Park Netball Facility Draft Concept Plan is on public exhibition until Tuesday the 21 June 2022.

To view plans and have your say visit Cessnock and Kurri Kurri libraries or councils website at www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/BoothParkNetball