Cardiff Town Centre To Be Transformed Into Shared Park Space

Cardiff will be buzzing with activity over the warmer months, with a new shared park space set to spring up in the heart of the suburb’s main strip.

Veronica Place will offer locals a slice of nature at the intersection of Veronica Street and Main Road, with the corner to be closed off to traffic over a six month period to make way for a temporary park with seating, greenery, artwork and a stage.

Three events will be hosted at the site over the trial.

Lake Macquarie City Council Manager Integrated Planning Wes Hain said the proposed shared space would beautify the streetscape and increase community engagement.

“We’re creating a vibrant and safe space where families, residents and workers can go to relax, eat, connect and entertain” Mr Hain said.

“We know that Cardiff has enormous potential and this is one way we can breathe new life into the area and support local businesses and the economy.”

Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said the NSW Government had invested $496,000 in the important pilot program.

Approximately six parking spaces on Veronica Street will be lost and vehicles will only be able to access Veronica Street via Taylor Street for the duration of the trial.

“The Streets as Shared Spaces program is increasing foot traffic in communities around the state which supports the recovery of local businesses at a crucial time,” Mr Stokes said.

“This benefits local business by bringing the community together to enjoy the vibrancy Cardiff has to offer.”

Community feedback will allow Council to decide if Veronica Place will become a permanent fixture for Cardiff, and also capture suggestions for potential improvements to the use and function of the space.

Construction will kick off in September 2022 ahead of it’s opening and use from the end of October until April 2023.

More information can be found at shape.lakemac.com.au