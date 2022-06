NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has welcomed 2,000 more paramedics with the funding estimated at close to $2 billion over the next four years to be outlined in this month’s state budget.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes says he is thrilled with the announcement following industrial action by NSW Paramedics and Hospital staff this year.

Gerard Hayes spoke to Richard King about the historic win for paramedics and the state’s hospitals that have been extremely understaffed.

