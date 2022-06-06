New ambulance stations on the list for Lake Macquarie

Under a new NSW Government plan to boost health services across the state, there will be more NSW Ambulance stations built in the Hunter region.

As part of a $1.76 billion boost to be outlined in the 2022-23 Budget to frontline emergency care, 2,128 new recruits and 30 more ambulance stations will be built – new stations will be built at Gateshead and Swansea in the Hunter.

Other locations include Warilla, Kincumber, Lisarow, Cherrybrook, Raby and Narellan in the coming year, with 22 more stations to come over the following three years.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the record investment will ensure the community has access to a quality Ambulance service for years to come.

“With ambulance services across the country experiencing unprecedented demand, the NSW Government is ensuring our communities and our paramedics are well placed for the challenges ahead,” Taylor Martin said.

“This record funding will also deliver extra paramedics, ambulance support staff, nurses and doctors, increasing capacity from call centres to call outs. NSW Ambulance will have the largest paramedic workforce in the country.”

The $1.76 billion over four years will provide NSW with 1,857 extra paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors.