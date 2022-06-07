Pie makers kick off Harvey Norman Pie of Origin to raise money for charity

As the whistle blows for State of Origin game 1, two of Australia’s greatest bakeries will fire up their ovens for the Harvey Norman Pie of Origin challenge.

Robert Pirina, Owner of Glenorie Bakery said this year, NSW’s Glenorie Bakery will go up against Queensland’s Beefy’s to raise funds for their state’s respective children’s hospitals – The Children’s Hospital at Westmead

Robert Pirina spoke to Richard King about the chance to raise money for the children’s hospitals through the Pie of Origin, making a difference in the lives of many.

Listen to the podcast here.