Suspended driver caught almost five times over legal limit at Adamstown

A man whose licence was suspended has been handed a court date after being caught drink driving almost five times over the legal limit at Adamstown.

Police were called to Brunker Road at about 10:30 on Monday night, after concerned witnesses contacted them with reports of a Nissan Navara stopped and blocking a lane.

When officers arrived, the 59-year-old driver underwent a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.

A subsequent one back at Newcastle Police station returned a reading of 0.219, almost five times the legal limit.

It was revealed the drivers licence was already suspended.

The man was issued with a court attendance notice for high range PCA and driving while suspended and will face Newcastle Local Court later this month.