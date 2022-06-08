Investigation into fraud offences catches another man in the Hunter

An ongoing investigation into fraud offences has seen another man caught in the Hunter.

In February this year, detectives from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation under Strike Force Midship after receiving information relating to alleged fraudulent activity.

As a part of extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 24-year-old man at Rutherford yesterday morning.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with six counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception. Police will allege in court that between September and October 2021, the man submitted fraudulent applications for numerous NSW Government grants and payments – totalling $48,000 – using falsified information and documentation. The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court in July.