Man charged over stabbing at Rutherford

A man has been charged over a stabbing at Rutherford.

Emergency services were called to Alexandra Avenue at about 8:45pm on 25 May after reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police treated the man before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

His injuries were not considered life threatening and he’s since been released.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers have been investigating and yesterday a 19-year-old man attended Maitland Police Station where he was arrested.

He was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroy or damage property (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), intentionally choke person without consent (DV), common assault (DV) and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).