Sports groups in Maitland and Cessnock get a boost

Sporting groups across Maitland and Cessnock have received funding from the NSW Government for everything from ride on lawn mowers to coach accreditations and equipment.

The NSW Local Sport Grants Program supports community organisations that facilitate involvement in sport and active recreation.

Each electorate across NSW receives $50,000 which is shared among various sporting groups.

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said this round of funding is particularly important after the COVID pandemic made it difficult for some clubs as it impacted their ability to raise funds.

“Sport is such an important part of our Maitland community,”

“It contributes in so many ways – to our health, our social wellbeing, the liveability of our city, and even the economy.”

The 2021-2022 round of Local Sport Grant funding was specifically targeted to increase regular and on-going participation in sport, enhance opportunities for women and girls, improve overall opportunities for participation, and assist sport clubs to provide quality service to their members and community.

The successful Maitland applicants are:

Thornton Little Athletics Club – $5,000.00 – Riding Lawn Mower

East Maitland Athletics & Little Athletics Centre Inc. – $1,000.00 – Store Room Shelving

Raworth Rabbitohs Cricket Club – $4,755.00 – Wicket Covers & Supper Sopper for Cricket Pitch

West Maitland Junior Rugby League Club – $5,000.00 – Gale Day Event

Maitland Basketball Association Incorporated – $5,000.00 – Floor Cleaner

Maitland Hockey Inc – $4,052.00 – Portable Marquees

Lochinvar Rovers Football Club – $5,000.00 – Game Day Equipment

Valley Aquatic Club Incorporated – $4,000.00 – Sports Equipment – Timing And Training Support

Majestic Netball Club Inc – $2,000.00 – Grow Grass Roots Coaches And Umpires

Lorn Park Bowls Sport And Recreation Club Ltd – $9,593.00 – New Lights On Bowling Green

Maitland Basketball Association Incorporated – $2,000.00 – Volunteer Coach & Referee Accreditation

Newcastle Ultimate Incorporated – $2,600.00 – Pop-Up Disc Golf Course For Summer In Maitland 2022 Events

Cessnock MP Clayton Barr congratulated the successful applicants in his electorate.

“This funding will help local sporting clubs within the Cessnock Electorate to upgrade existing equipment and facilities and encourage both males and females to increase their participation in sport.”

The successful Cessnock applicants are: