University of Newcastle climbs in world rankings

The University of Newcastle has climbed five places in the world QS University Rankings.

The latest results puts the university at number 192 in the world, up from 197 in last years rankings.

UON has had year-on-year success in the rankings, rising by more than 100 places in the world, in just under ten years.

The QS World Rankings features over 1,400 universities from around the world who are assessed across six categories including, academic and employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per facility, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinksy AO says maintaining the University’s position as a top 200 institution demonstrates the continued commitment to excellence.

“This ongoing improvement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our staff and our absolute commitment to being a world-leading university for our regions.

“These results are confirmation of our unwavering focus on providing our students with an exceptional education and experience and leading critical research breakthroughs.

“The world-class education we provide is part of what sets our University apart and sees nearly 90% of our undergraduates find employment within four months of graduating,” Professor Zelinsky said.