A man has been charged after allegedly sexually exposing himself in the Hunter

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually exposing himself at a woman’s home in the Hunter last month.

Hunter Valley Police District officers allege a 54-year-old woman was inside her home at Singleton Heights on Wilcox Avenue when at about 7pm on 4 April she saw a man at her back door allegedly committing a sexual act.

The woman slammed the door and called police but the man had fled before they arrived.

Police commenced inquiries into the incident, and detectives yesterday attended a workplace in Singleton where they arrested a 21-year-old man about 1.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with carry out sexual act towards another without consent and wilful and obscene exposure near public place.

The man was refused bail to appear at Singleton Local Court later today.