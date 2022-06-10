Double demerits dished out this Queen’s Birthday long weekend

We’re being told to expect to be pulled over by police for random breath tests and see plenty of police out on the road this long weekend.

A state-wide traffic operation is now in force throughout the Queen’s Birthday long weekend beginning at 12.01am today, Friday 10 June 2022 and ending at 11:59pm on Monday 13 June 2022.

Double demerits will be in force throughout this period.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson said police will be out in force making sure the roads are safe for everyone.

“We do expect a lot of people to be moving across the weekend, I would also make sure people are cautious when they are traveling particularly in some of our alpine areas where we expect the weekend to be very cold, there could be black ice on the roads,” he said.

“Police will be out targeting speeding offences and safety offences along with drink driving.”

“Certainly an uptick in terms of enforcement activity, certainly people are still offending and getting tickets and things but generally people are exercising good caution,” he said.

“The thing for people to think about at this time of year is that traffic will be busy, there will be a lot of people moving around to take advantage of the long weekend and they need to be mindful about being patient to other road users.”