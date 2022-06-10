Man Suffers Gun Shot Wound Near Cessnock

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the arm in the Hunter today.

About 5 o’clock on Friday morning, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were contacted after a 27-year-old man presented to Cessnock Hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police have been told the man was walking his dog on Middle Road at Paxton – near a paddock at the intersection of Sawyer Street – around about 2.30am, when he was approached from behind and shot.

He did not see anyone and went home before he was driven to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers.