The re-birth of Awaba House has reached a major milestone, with development plans for the iconic site given the tick of approval.

Badly damaged in 2019 when fire tore through the building, the historic facade and features are being retained in the new design.

It will also include a modern interior fit-out, outdoor terrace and cafe with all the bells and whistles capable of hosting events.

Construction is set to begin early next year, with the re-build expected to be complete in late 2023.