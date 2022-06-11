Newcastle Knights secure two key signings

The Newcastle Knights are continuing to add more strength to the side, announcing the signatures of back rowers Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington.

Both have signed on the dotted line for three years with the club and will hit the ground running from next season.

Elliott, 27-years-old, brings a wealth of experience with him, clocking up 113 first grade games with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders since 2016.

While, 26-year-old Hethertington, will be experiencing a homecoming. He played junior football with the Valentine Devils before heading south west as a teenager. Since then he has featured in 43 first grade games for the Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors and the Bulldogs since making his debut in 2018.

Newcastle Knights GM Football Danny Buderus said these two signatures will bolster the depth of our playing roster.

“Both players will be a welcome addition to our club next season.

“They bring versality, leg speed and a strong physical presence to our pack, with skillsets that suit the modern game.

“They share a hard-working attitude and a will to win, they both compete on every moment and that’s a great fit for the Newcastle Knights,” Mr Buderus said.

The pair will relocate to Newcastle at the end of the season once their current club commitments are fulfilled.

Pictured: Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington. Image: Newcastle Knights.