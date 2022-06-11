Potentially lethal MDMA tablets circulating in community

Local health authorities are raising concern about high-dose MDMA tablets circulating in the community.

The drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, have been seized by NSW Police who say they contain more than two times the average dose of MDMA per tablet.

The tablets are pink in colour, irregular shaped and are marked with an Audi logo.

Medical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, Dr Darren Roberts, says consuming high doses of MDMA has been linked to cases of serious illness and death in NSW.

“It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death.

“While one MDMA tablet alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulants, such as cocaine.