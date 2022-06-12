Newcastle University expanding to Gosford

The University of Newcastle is set to expand with a new campus to be established in Gosford.

The campus will be a collaboration between the university, federal and state governments. The State and Federal governments will each contribute $18 million dollars with the University itself committing $22 million.

It’s expected more than 900 students will be studying at the facility within the first decade of operation with courses identified in health, law, business and bio science.

Design on the new campus has already begun with the facility expected to be completed in 2025.