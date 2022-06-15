More than 900 drivers caught speeding in northern region

The four-day Queens Birthday long weekend traffic operation has now concluded in the Hunter.

Double demerits were in force right across the weekend with the high-visibility operation seeing officers target speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.

“While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users,” Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.

“While the operation has now concluded, rest assured – we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously.”

Across the northern region including the Hunter and Newcastle, 909 driver copped speeding infringements, out of the 36,436 random breath tests there were 80 charges and there were 57 major crashes.

One speeding incident in particular was just after midnight on Saturday, 11 June. Singleton Traffic and Highway Patrol were performing speed enforcement duties on the Hunter Expressway, when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 160km/h.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Muswellbrook, produced a P1 provisional licence. He was issued an infringement for P1 driver exceed speed – over 45km/h. His licence was suspended and confiscated for six months.