Police after witnesses who saw a fight at Redhead

Police are investigating a serious assault that left one man badly injured at Redhead late last month.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers are looking for witnesses to a serious assault between two men at around 4:20pm on Sunday 29 May at Redhead Beach.
Two men were involved in a verbal exchange before a physical altercation occurred and one of the men was badly injured.
Police believe a number of people witnessed the incident and are asking them to come forward and provide a version of what they saw.
Anyone able to assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Belmont Police Station on 49228899 and the police report number is: E88299944
Image: Wikipedia