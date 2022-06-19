Three arrested after assault in Jesmond

Three men have been arrested following a vicious assault in Jesmond on Thursday night.

At around 11pm a male offender got into an altercation with a group of people at a licensed venue.

After all parties were ejected from the site, the male went to a nearby residence and enlisted the aid of two other males before going about locating the group from the first interaction.

When the group was found at a nearby restaurant the three males assaulted the party, security guards and innocent bystanders before fleeing.

Upon arrival at the scene police used CCTV to identify the trio who were tracked down and arrested at a nearby residence.

Two were refused bail while one of them men has been given strict bail conditions.