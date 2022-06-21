NSW Budget winners in the Hunter

The NSW Treasurer has handed down the State Budget on Tuesday with the Hunter one of the big winners.

Some of the projects, you may already be aware of, as some have already been announced in pre-budget commitments.

Here’s a breakdown of how the region fared:

Industry

$1.9 billion for roll out of transmission infrastructure for Renewable Energy Zones.

$50.4 million for acceleration of Renewable Energy Zones

$25 million for the Special Aviation Precinct at Williamtown

$5 million for a prototyping and manufacturing facility for hydrogen energy storage

Commitment to construction of 700 megawatt Waratah battery near Eraring Power Station

Education

$16.6 million for the development of the Newcastle Education Precinct.

$9.7 million for upgrades at Muswellbrook South Public School.

$5.6 million for upgrades at Hunter River High School (CONTINUED).

$5 million for upgrades at Irrawang High School (CONTINUED).

$1.7 million for Gillieston Public School redevelopment.

Roads

$1.4 billion over four years for the Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace (CONTINUED).

$265.8 million over four years for Muswellbrook Bypass (CONTINUED).

$156.3 million over four years for Nelson Bay Road upgrades.

$37.8 million for the final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass (CONTINUED).

$19.8 million for Singleton Bypass (CONTINUED).

Health

$22 million for the Maitland Integrated Community and Community Mental Health Services

$13 million for Residential Eating Disorders Treatment Centre at Charlestown

$835 million for the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct (CONTINUED).

$500 million for new Maitland Hospital and car park (CONTINUED).

$111.5 million for new Cessnock Hospital redevelopment (CONTINUED).

$45 million for Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment stage 3 (CONTINUED)

Housing