Tragedy on the Hunter’s roads this morning with a pedestrian killed after being struck by a truck at Maitland.

Emergency services were called to Cessnock Road at about 6:30am following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck.

Police say the 47-year-old male driver of the truck immediately stopped and went to the assistance of the pedestrian but they sadly died at the scene.

The pedestrian is yet to be formally identified.

The driver, who was uninjured, has been taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information or who has dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Cessnock Road is closed in both directions between the New England Highway and Mount Dee Road. Traffic is heavy and motorists are requested to avoid the area. Check www.livetraffic.com for more details.

