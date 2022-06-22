Goat nappers strike Branxton pet shop

We’re not kidding, goat-nappers have struck a Branxton pet store and pinched a miniature goat.

On Monday night, three people dressed in hoodies and coats broke into the Pet World Branxton pet shop on Clift Street.

CCTV vision captured the three people breaking into the yard and cutting a hole in the fence to drag the goat out of.

One of the employees turned up at work to feed the goats the next morning and noticed one was missing.

Hunter Valley Police District officers have been told a miniature goat was stolen and there are concerns for her welfare as she is heavily pregnant.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact local police.

Images: Dan Repacholi MP Facebook page