Lake Macquarie man charged over kidnapping earlier this year

A Barnsley man has been arrested and charged as part of investigations into an alleged kidnapping earlier this year.

Police say a 23-year-old man was assaulted by four men and dragged into a vehicle at Terrigal on February 12, where he sustained serious injuries.

He was then driven to a car park at a Crackneck lookout, where he was stripped of his clothing and jewellery and left on the side of the road, before the men returned and assaulted him again.

A few hours later the victim was taken to Gosford Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Strike Force Dernancourt was establish to investigate the incident and following inquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a home at Barnsley on Wednesday morning.

He was taken to Toronto Police Station and charged with kidnap in company with intent, serious indictable offence occasion actual bodily harm and robbery armed with offensive weeapon.

The man was refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court on the same day.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.