Man charged over fatal pedestrian crash at Maitland

A man has been charged after a pedestrian was killed at Maitland on Tuesday morning.

About 6:30am emergency services were called to Cessnock Road to reports a 62-year-old man had been hit by a truck.

The driver of the truck – a 47-year-old man – stopped and attempted to render assistance, but the man died at the scene.

He was taken to Maitland Hopsital for mandatory testing while officers established a crime scene.

The truck driver has now been charged with dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.

He was granted bail to appear before court next month.