Australian former professional rugby league footballer, Mark “SPUDD” Carroll said the Blues were dominated by the Maroons in a 16-10 loss on their home turf in the last State of Origin game, now it’s an opportunity for NSW Blues Coach Brad Flitter to make mass changes for this Sunday’s must-win State of Origin II in Perth.

Richard King spoke to Mark “SPUDD” Carroll on his thoughts on NRL State of Origin Game 2.

Listen to the podcast here.