Newcastle bus drivers reach agreement with Keolis Downer over pay

Newcastle bus drivers have reached an in-principle agreement with private operator Keolis Downer for a wage increase.

It comes after weeks of industrial action which has seen buses off the road, payment machines turned off and refusal to wear uniforms.

The Rail Tram and Bus Union says it’s been successful in its request for a seven per cent increase over two years.

The wage increase will come into effect from November 2022 and November 2023, with drivers also set to receive back payment of a three per cent rise from November 2021.

The offer will now be voted on by members.

As a result all industrial action ceased at 2AM this morning.