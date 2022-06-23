Porsche chased from Forster to Heatherbrae at 200km/hr

Police have chased an allegedly stolen Porsche at speeds of more than 200km/hr from Forster to Raymond Terrace.

At about 1:30pm yesterday officers from Forster Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Porsche Cayman on the Pacific Highway at Coolongolook near Forster after reports it was driving erratically.

The car failed to stop and police initiated a pursuit with the vehicle hitting speeds of more than 200km/hr.

They chased the vehicle to Heatherbrae where it went into the car park at Bunnings Warehouse and drove around the car park for some time with police on their tail.

The vehicle eventually exited the carpark onto Banks Street, before crashing into a fence.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured. He was arrested by police and was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

Subsequent inquiries revealed the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a South Brisbane address on Sunday and the man had never gotten a licence to drive.

The man has since been taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with 11 offences including larceny, destroy or damage property, receive etc property stolen outside NSW, police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, three counts of negligent driving, possess prohibited drug and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

