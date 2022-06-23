Trio charged over police land and air pursuit in the Hunter

Police have nabbed three people and seized two firearms as part of investigations into firearm thefts in the Hunter

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District began investigating a number of alleged thefts of firearms from rural properties in the Upper Hunter.

Following inquiries, on Tuesday PolAir began pursuing a Landcruiser at about 5pm – believed to be used in a number of thefts – through Muswellbrook and Scone.

The vehicle was located on land by Police in the car park of a fast food restaurant, and when they attempted to stop the offenders, where rammed by the car before it drove from the scene.

PolAir continued to track the vehicle through Willow Tree, when one of the offenders climbed onto the rear of the tray and allegedly fired several rounds from a firearm.

The Landcruiser then continued to a station at Little Jacks Creek where three offenders fled into nearby bushland.

Officers eventually tracked down the trio at around 2:30am, almost ten hours after the pursuit first began.

A search of the area located two firearms which have been seized for forensic examination, while the car was discovered to have been stolen from the Southern Highlands earlier this month.

All three alleged offenders – a 26-year-old man and two women aged 27 and 23 – were taken back to Muswellbrook Police Station where they were charged with a slew of offences.

The 26-year-old man was charged with fire firearm in or near public place, possess loaded firearm in public place, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

The 27-year-old woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

The second woman, a 23-year-old, was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal and dishonestly obtain property by deception.

The 27-year-old woman was granted conditional bail, while the other two were refused.

All three will return to court.