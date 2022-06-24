Incoming Knights NRLW player Yasmin “very confident” the Blues can win

Scone NRLW player Yasmin Clydsdale said she’s “very confident” the NSW Sky Blues can take back the Women’s State of Origin shield tonight in Canberra.

The Sky Blues take on Queensland tonight at GIO Stadium hoping to reclaim the shield after the Maroons won it the last two years.

On the NSW team are five Newcastle players including new signings for the Newcastle Knights NRLW side Hannah Southwell, Millie Boyle and Yasmin Clydsdale and current NRLW Knights players Kirra Dibb and Caitlan Johnston.

Yasmin Clydsdale lives in Scone in the Upper Hunter and last NRLW season was on the Premiership winning Roosters team.

She’s playing wing tonight and said the girls are confident they can beat the Queenslanders.

“Yes I’m very confident! I feel like I’m always confident every year, but its been a tough two years with both games going down to the wire but I really think this is our turn to win this year,” she said.

“A lot of our squad is made up of the Roosters and Dragons girls so we’ve both had that taste of that final feeling so I think we’re all mentally ready for the Origin.”

“I fell like having a longer camp this year has been really good, we’ve been able to do a lot more team bonding and a lot more team activities all together.”

Yasmin said it was a tough decision to leave the Roosters, but when the local side came knocking she couldn’t say no.

“It was a bit of a tough decision to leave the Roosters after winning the 2021 season but with myself living in Scone traveling to Sydney three times a week was getting a little bit tiresome so I’m super excited for the new challenge and the new team this year.”

“The team has come together quite well, I’ve started to train with their Harvey Norman team as well and its already got really positive vibes so I’m super excited for when we all come together in July so there’s a couple of new faces coming into that Knights squad including myself so I’m super excited to see how we all gel together,” she said.

Image: NSW Rugby League