Police are on the hunt for a wanted man in the Hunter.

35-year-old Luke Atkinson is wanted by virtue of a number of outstanding warrants including for drug, property, weapon, stealing, assault, traffic, and fraud offences.

Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with a shaved head and unshaven facial hair.

He is known to frequent the Hunter Valley area, as well as Sutherland and surrounding suburbs.

The public is urged not to approach Luke and police would like anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact Muswellbrook Police Station 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000