Newcastle Jets secure Trent Buhagiar for two years

The Newcastle Jets have secured the signature of Trent Buhagiar for a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of four seasons with Sydney FC where he played 74 games and scored 21 goals.

Buhagiar says he’s excited to be joining the jets and further improving his game.

“I’m really looking forward to playinf for the Jets because it’s a fresh start for me and I’m looking forward to learning from the coaching staff there.

“I love the attacking style of football they play under Arthur [Papas] and I’m looking forward to further developing my game under him,” Buhagiar said.

Coach Arthur Papas believes the new recruit possesses all the attributes to become prolific and help the side become even more potent in front of goals.

Pictured: Trent Buhagiar Image: Sydney FC