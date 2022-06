Newcastle Knights Captain, Kalyn Ponga, has been ruled out of this Friday’s clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

The fullback was taken from the field after a tackle from New South Wales halfback Nathan Cleary during Sunday’s State of Origin match in Perth.

The Bunker determined the knock was a category one concussion.

The determination means Ponga will be on the sideline for seven days, ruling him out of Friday’s match.

Image: Newcastle Knights.