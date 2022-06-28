Man Arrested Over Alleged Break In Attempt At Adamstown

A man was arrested late last night in Adamstown after allegedly trying to force his way into a business.

Police were called to Brunker Road at about 11:20pm on Monday to reports of an attempted break-in.

The person who made the tip off to police gave a detailed description of a man who was quickly tracked down by general duties officers.

He was allegedly wielding a screwdriver which he refused to drop when instructed to do so, and instead approached the officers who covered him with a taser.

The man was arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged.

He was refused bail and is due to face court today.