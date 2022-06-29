Man in hospital after shooting at Muswellbrook

A man is still in hospital after a shooting in Muswellbrook on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Anzac Parade at about 6:15pm following reports of a shooting.

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended and when they arrived found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A crime scene was established and detectives commenced inquiries. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Muswellbrook a short time later.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm. The man was refused bail and appeared in court yesterday.