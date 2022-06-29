News

Man in hospital after shooting at Muswellbrook

A man is still in hospital after a shooting in Muswellbrook on Monday night. 

Emergency services were called to Anzac Parade at about 6:15pm following reports of a shooting. 

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended and when they arrived found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A crime scene was established and detectives commenced inquiries. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Muswellbrook a short time later.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm. The man was refused bail and appeared in court yesterday.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X