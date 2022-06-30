Local fight against COVID-19 closes major chapter

A major chapter in the local fight against COVID-19 will come to an end today, as the Belmont Mass Vaccination Centre closes its doors.

At it’s peak, the hub was vaccinating about 3,000 people per day and delivered more than half of the regions total jabs administered.

A smaller clinic will operate from the Wallsend health campus, with all bookings after July 1 to be moved to the new clinic.

NSW Health says they have plans in place should there be a need for rapid upscaling in the face of any new variants that should pose a threat.

GP’s and pharmacists will continue providing free vaccinations to the broader community.

It coincides with the winding up of the quarantine facility at Howard Springs in the Northern Territory which has housed more than 64,000 returning travellers over the past two years.