Slowly, but surely, the Muswellbrook bypass is another step closer.

A report detailing responses to community feedback on the environmental assessment and concept design has been released.

Transport for NSW recieved a total of 24 submissions from community, businesses, Muswellbrook Shire Council and government agencies on a range of issues such as property, land use and amenity impacts including noise and air quality.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the community feedback is essential.

“It was great to see most of the feedback on the proposal was either supportive or neutral, so it’s clear people understand the benefits this project will bring.

“Community feedback is an essential part of the process to make this bypass a reality, so I want to thank everyone who made a submission and invite the community to view the report to learn how Transport for NSW has responded to the topics raised.”

The New South Wales Government will contribute $67.2 million and the Australian Government $268.8 million to build the Muswellbrook bypass on the New England Highway, creating 720 direct jobs and just over 1000 indirect jobs.

“With a vital part of the planning process for the bypass now complete, the community of Muswellbrook is a step closer to having fewer heavy vehicles on local roads,” the spokesperson said.

“Up to 20,000 vehicles, including 2600 heavy vehicles, use the existing New England Highway through Muswellbrook each day.”

“Once the bypass is built, local and through traffic will enjoy safer journeys and there will be significant safety, amenity and economic improvements in the town centre.”

The Transport for NSW spokesperson said stakeholders and the community were invited to provide feedback on the bypass from 8 November to 17 December 2021.

For more information and to view the report, visit nswroads.work/muswellbrook