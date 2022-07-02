Man leapt from building to escape police at Mayfield

A man has leapt off a two storey building in an attempt to flee from police at Mayfield.

It happened off the back of Hunter Valley Police District’s Rural Crime Prevention Team investigations into five break and enters at emergency services premises at Carrowbrook Road, Mt Olive on two occassions, Glendonbrook Road at Glendonbrook, Sandy Creek Road at McCully’s Gap and, Jerrys Plains Road, Denman between January and March this year.

Police allege that during the incidents a number of items, including essential emergency rescue equipment, was stolen.

As a part of their extensive investigations, police executed a search warrant at a unit on Corona Street at Mayfield on May 3 this year.

It will be alleged that a number of items from the emergency services premises were located in the unit, along with cannabis and two push daggers which were all seized for forensic examination.

About 7.50am yesterday, Newcastle City Police District Target Action Group officers with the Warrant and Summons section returned to the unit on Corona Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene by jumping off a second story balcony.

The man, who was uninjured, was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with two counts of break & enter house etc steal value, two counts of enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, two counts of larceny value>$2000 & enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of destroy or damage property, two counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess prohibited drug, and good suspected stolen in/on premises.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on July 14.