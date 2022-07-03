Quarter of a million dollars for Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club

Despite a La Nina summer, it’s still been a busy year for the Hunter’s Surf Life Saving Clubs with some called up to assist with floods.

Now the NSW Government is saying thanks with Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club getting a quarter of a million dollars worth of funding for upgrades.

Under the 2021/22 Surf Club Facility Program, Cooks Hill will use $254,000 for some alterations and additions to the club building including a new mezzanine floor, fitout of the patrol room and installation of storage for equipment.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding would ensure Cooks Hill has modern facilities to keep the community safe at the beach.

“Newcastle has some of the most beautiful and popular beaches in the country,” Taylor Martin said.

“It’s vital that our local life savers have modern, fit-for-purpose facilities to enable them to protect both visitors and locals at our beaches.”

Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales OAM said ensuring surf clubs across NSW were maintained and upgraded is vitally important.

“Our volunteers need safe, accessible and secure facilities in order to conduct their lifesaving work,” George Shales said.

“Many Surf Life Saving Clubs have been on the frontline in the last year, responding to incidents and emergencies including the recent flood disaster, many being set up as emergency evacuation centres to help support their communities.”

Image: Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club Facebook page