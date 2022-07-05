Timed Parking On The Cards At Blackbutt Village

Artist impression of the finished shopping precinct on Orchardtown Road

Newcastle Council is considering scaling back all-day parking at Blackbutt Village in New Lambton.

A $3.7-million upgrade along the popular local shopping strip is well underway and slated for overall completion by early 2024.

Part of the project will see parking arrangements re-worked to increase turnover of the spaces closest to shops and cafes.

Instead Council is proposing a range of free, timed-parking options between 15 minutes and 4 hours.

Locals can have their say on Council’s website here until August 1.