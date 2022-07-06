Court for four people charged over spate of robberies in Newcastle

Four people will face court today, charged over a spate of robberies across Newcastle.

Newcastle City Police District officers executed a search warrant on a home at Hamilton South yesterday at around 12:40pm.

Officers arrested three youths and a woman at the home.

Police charged all four of them with dozens of offences including participate in criminal group, aggravated break and enter, vehicle theft, fraud and breach of bail.

Officers allege the offences were committed between November 2021 and July 2022 across multiple suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie including Merewether, Hamilton, New Lambton, Mayfield, Cameron Park and Redhead.

All four will be bail refused by police and face court today.