Flood update Hunter Valley Wednesday 6th July

The Bureau of Meteorology says the Hunter and Wollombi catchments are experiencing an unprecedented flood event with major flooding in some areas above the March 2022 levels and worse in other areas.

The latest for the region from the SES (CORRECT AS OF 7:10AM WEDNESDAY 6th JULY)

Significant river level rises have been observed along Wollombi Brook, where major flooding is occurring above March 2022 flood levels at Wollombi and Bulga. River level rises are expected to

continue during Wednesday morning and levels at Bulga may reach 9.00 metres, with major flooding. This is the highest recorded level since 1952. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.

The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi peaked at 14.20 metres around 01:00 am Wednesday 06 July and is currently at 14.03 metres and slowly falling, with major flooding. The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi may reach around 14.40 metres early Wednesday morning.

The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 8.13 metres and rising, with major flooding (above March 2022 and March 2021 levels). The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may reach around 9.00 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall. Major flooding is expected to continue during Wednesday and Thursday.

Along the Lower Hunter River at Singleton, moderate flooding likely from early Wednesday morning, with major flooding possible at Singleton from late Wednesday morning. River levels are likely to exceed the March 2022 flood level (13.15 metres) from late Wednesday morning and may reach 13.80 metres Wednesday afternoon, with major flooding. Further rises possible.

Minor flooding and renewed rises are occurring at Maitland, with moderate flooding possible from Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall has cleared the Hunter Catchment, however further rainfall is forecast for Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding. This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.

Emergency SMS messages were sent out ordering many residents to evacuate and the NSW SES undertook door knocking.

CURRENT EVACUATIONS

Whittingham, Scott’s Flat, low lying areas of Combo Lane, Glenridding and Dunolly residents were ordered to evacuate by 11pm Tuesday

Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. An evacuation centre has been set up at Singleton Diggers, Dorsman Drive, Singleton Heights

Bulga, Wollombi and Broke

Residents in these areas were ordered to head to higher ground at around 5pm Tuesday.

There are evacuation centres set up at Cessnock Leagues Club, 1 Darwin Street and the Broke and Bulga community halls are open and are accepting people who need to evacuate.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Maitland and Raymond Terrace should prepare for potential isolation.

What the SES expects today:

At Singleton: (Donolly Bridge)

The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to reach the moderate flood level (11.50 m) around 06:00 am Wednesday. The river level is likely to exceed the major flood level (13.00 m) late Wednesday morning and may reach around 13.80 metres late Wednesday afternoon, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.

• Inundation begins of rural low-lying areas in and around Glennriding, Dunolly, Combo and Whittingham

• Low-Lying areas of East Singleton and Whittingham will be impacted by minor road closures.

• Bridgeman Road Singleton may close 500m north of the New England Highway intersection

• All Riverside Park access is closed

• Possible overtopping of river at Scotts Flat area leading to the isolation of properties

• Inundation of low-lying properties in Doughboys Hollow and Whittingham, Glendon cut off from direct access to Singleton; alternative route open via Sedgefield and Roughit Lane

• A number of key local roads will be closed

• Extensive flooding of lowlying farmland around Singleton

• New England Highway likely to be closed between Bridgman Road and White Avenue

At Maitland: (Belmore Bridge)

The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) peaked at 7.09 metres around 06:00 pm Monday and is currently at 6.81 metres and rising, with minor flooding. Renewed river rises is occurring. The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) may reach the moderate flood level (8.90 m) Wednesday afternoon. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.

• Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn closed

• Oakhampton Heights may become isolated due to buildup of localized water

• Windermere Road at Windermere is cut just past Windermere House

• Maitland vale road at Lambs Valley will close – 400m east of Luskintyre road alternate route via Maitland Vale Road to Bolwarra

• Maitland Vale road now closed at Rosebrook near the RFS station

• Anambah road at Anambah will be cut 2.5km form the New England

• Brush Farm Road and Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (East Maitland) closed with Lowlying farmland is inundated.

At Raymond Terrace:

• Backwater flooding in southern Raymond Terrace begins, flood water breaks out of the Hunter River near the boat ramp at Glenelg Street Raymond Terrace

• Localised flooding of low-lying areas around Hunter Street, Swan Street and Glenelg Street

At Laguna Bucketty and Wollombi: (Wollombi Brook Gauge)

• Flooding of All Low-lying road crossing from Bulga to Wollombi and surrounding areas

• Low properties on Paynes Crossing Road, Wollombi may experience some inundation

• Low Lying Properties may be affected in the following

– Great North Road at Wollombi

– Wollombi Road at Wollombi

– Paynes Crossing Road at Wollombi

– Yango Creek Road at Wollombi

– Gleghorns Bridge Closed

– Cuneens Bridge Closed

– Williams Bridge Closed

– Water may now be exceeding 1 metre over Wollombi Road at Narone Creek

At Bulga: (Bulga Bridge Gauge)

• Waters close the Windsor-Singleton road (Putty Road) near Bulga Public School.

• River may have broken banks in a several of locations causing flooding rural areas

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

• Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

• Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

• Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

• If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

• If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

• Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

• Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground