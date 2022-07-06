Residents in Broke must evacuate NOW, warning for Singleton residents to be on alert

BROKE

The NSW SES has issued an evacuation order for all community members in Broke.

If you have a high clearance diesel 4WD you can self evacuate via Cessnock Road. If it is not safe to self evacuate please go to Broke Hall where the SES and RFS will assist in evacuating you safely to Cessnock Evacuation centre. Please take all essentials with you. If you can self evacuate we encourage you to stay with family and friends where possible. If you cannot get to the hall please call 132500.

Water and power are expected to be cut for a number of days.

SINGLETON

The SES has issued an evacuation warning for the Singleton township.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted increased flooding along the Hunter River for the Singleton areas. Further river rises are likely.

As a result, residents and visitors to these areas should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts.

NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the Singleton township that they may need to evacuation due to rising flood water.

Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage.

People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early based on individual circumstances.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required.

Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.

The evacuation centre at Singleton is at the Singleton Diggers, Dorsman Drive, Singleton Heights

Simple things you can do now:

• Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height.

• Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.

• Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

• Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.

For more information on:

• For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station

• Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

• Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

• Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Image: Wollombi Tavern 630am 6/7/22 Bhret Mcintyre